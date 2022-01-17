Suffolk seaside resort named among the poshest villages in the UK
- Credit: citizenside.com/Peter Bash
A Suffolk seaside village where average house prices exceed £800,000 has been named as one of the most desirable places to move to by a national newspaper.
Walberswick has been included in the Telegraph's list of the 54 "poshest" villages in the UK.
The Telegraph said the resort's "posh appeal" stemmed from its presence as an artistic hub, its shingle and sandy beach and the "charming" Bell Inn pub by the River Blyth.
Walberswick is separated from the larger town of Southwold by the River Blyth, but visitors can travel between the two resorts by a footbridge and a ferry service.
Famous landscape painter Philip Wilson Steer worked in the Georgian village for many years, while acclaimed screenwriter Richard Curtis lives in the area.
The Telegraph also noted Walberswick's annual crabbing contest, which has attracted hundreds of visitors over the years.
Walberswick's average house price is £832,131 and it is home to just a few hundred people, according to the 2011 Census.
The Telegraph's list was compiled by combining average property prices, connectivity, lifestyle amenities and "chocolate-box appeal".
Most Read
- 1 Suffolk mum diagnosed with terminal cancer after beating disease twice before
- 2 Interactive map reveals the Suffolk postcodes with the highest Covid rates
- 3 How have Suffolk's towns changed over the last decade?
- 4 Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Luton join race for keeper Walton
- 5 Two Magpies Bakery set to open in Woodbridge after rapid revamp of store
- 6 Andy's Angles: Five observations following Ipswich Town's Bolton loss
- 7 'A good team and well-coached' - Bolton boss Evatt on Town
- 8 Teenage girl grabbed by man in seaside town
- 9 Investigations continue after car crashed into home
- 10 Missing 13-year-old boy from Hadleigh found safe