Suffolk seaside resort named among the poshest villages in the UK

Walberswick, on the Suffolk coast, was named by the Telegraph as one of the UK's poshest villages - Credit: citizenside.com/Peter Bash

A Suffolk seaside village where average house prices exceed £800,000 has been named as one of the most desirable places to move to by a national newspaper.

Walberswick has been included in the Telegraph's list of the 54 "poshest" villages in the UK.

Walberswick is a short walk from Southwold over the River Blyth - Credit: Charlotte Bond

The Telegraph said the resort's "posh appeal" stemmed from its presence as an artistic hub, its shingle and sandy beach and the "charming" Bell Inn pub by the River Blyth.

Walberswick is separated from the larger town of Southwold by the River Blyth, but visitors can travel between the two resorts by a footbridge and a ferry service.

St Andrew's Church is one of Walberswick's main attractions - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Famous landscape painter Philip Wilson Steer worked in the Georgian village for many years, while acclaimed screenwriter Richard Curtis lives in the area.

The Telegraph also noted Walberswick's annual crabbing contest, which has attracted hundreds of visitors over the years.

The Telegraph included the Bell Inn, an Adnams pub, in its guide - Credit: Adnams

Walberswick's average house price is £832,131 and it is home to just a few hundred people, according to the 2011 Census.

Youngsters enjoy crabbing in Walberswick - Credit: Ashely Pickering

The Telegraph's list was compiled by combining average property prices, connectivity, lifestyle amenities and "chocolate-box appeal".