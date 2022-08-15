Suffolk village named among poshest places to live in UK

The Suffolk village of Walberswick has been named one of the most poshest places to live in the UK - Credit: Sarah Lucy brown

A Suffolk village has been named among the poshest place to live in the UK.

With a perfect shingle and sandy beach, Walberswick has been revealed as one of the most desirable village locations to live according to The Telegraph.

Walberswick was described as an "artistic hub" by the national newspaper, which said artists have been drawn to the Suffolk village for centuries.

The Telegraph pointed out the beautiful shingle and sandy beach, dunes and mudflats.

Walberswick is also home to a wide range of wildlife as otters and deer live on the bank of the River Blyth.

The article also revealed the average house price in Walberswick is £832,131. The village is home to a number of celebrities.

The list includes a village from each county and is based on the combination of highest house prices, best lifestyle amenities, connectivity and natural beauty.

In the Telegraph's online article, it writes: "Postcode snobbery is nothing new in the central London housing market but it is now rife in the countryside, too."