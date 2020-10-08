E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Seaside leisure centre closes after staff member tests positive for coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 14:26 08 October 2020 | UPDATED: 14:26 08 October 2020

The Walton-one-the-Naze Lifestyles leisure centre has closed after a staff member tested positive for Covid-19. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

The Walton-on-the-Naze Lifestyles leisure centre is closed for a deep clean after a staff member tested positive for Covid-19.

Tendring District Council said Public Health England and its own environmental health team have been alerted.

Customers who have been at the centre at the same time as the person who tested positive are being contacted, although unless they are showing symptoms they are not required to self-isolate.

Other staff at the centre are self-isolating if they have been in close contact with the affected staff member.

A spokesman for the council said: “The affected staff member is being supported by Tendring District Council during this time, and is to be praised for taking swift action to self-isolate and get a test.

“While it is impossible to be certain, there is no indication they contracted Covid-19 while at work.”

Details about when the centre will reopen will be released in the coming days.

The council spokesman added: “We would like to remind leisure centre users that all of our sites operate under strict Covid-secure guidance and are safe places to visit.

“Members who would usually use facilities at Walton can use other centres, but in accordance with our restrictions must pre-book any sessions and should not attend if they have symptoms.”

