Thatched cottage roof ablaze near Orford

Tom Potter

Published: 12:55 PM March 4, 2021    Updated: 1:04 PM March 4, 2021
Wantisden thatched cottage fire

Firefighters at the scene of a thatched property blaze in Wantisden - Credit: SFRS/Twitter

Firefighters are currently tackling a blaze in the thatched roof of a property between Woodbridge and Orford.

At least six crews have been called to the scene, in Wantisden, with more engines currently on standby.

The blaze is understood to have taken hold in the roof of a thatched cottage off Woodbridge Road.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service was first alerted to the incident at 10.56am on Thursday. 

The B1084 has been closed by police and UK Power Networks engineers have isolated the power to the property.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said there had been no reported casualties. 

Crews from as far afield as Ipswich, Felixstowe, Aldeburgh, Halesworth and Haverhill have been mobilised.

