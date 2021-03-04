Breaking
Thatched cottage roof ablaze near Orford
Published: 12:55 PM March 4, 2021 Updated: 1:04 PM March 4, 2021
- Credit: SFRS/Twitter
Firefighters are currently tackling a blaze in the thatched roof of a property between Woodbridge and Orford.
At least six crews have been called to the scene, in Wantisden, with more engines currently on standby.
The blaze is understood to have taken hold in the roof of a thatched cottage off Woodbridge Road.
Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service was first alerted to the incident at 10.56am on Thursday.
The B1084 has been closed by police and UK Power Networks engineers have isolated the power to the property.
Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said there had been no reported casualties.
Crews from as far afield as Ipswich, Felixstowe, Aldeburgh, Halesworth and Haverhill have been mobilised.
Most Read
- 1 'Please don't believe everything you read in the media' - Ipswich Town owner Evans addresses takeover reports
- 2 Man taken to hospital with serious leg injuries following collision
- 3 Coleman on Cook: 'If that's indication of his fortune as Ipswich manager, they can book a place in the Championship'
- 4 Marcus Evans on Paul Cook: 'He has shown a great desire to become our next manager'
- 5 'The time is not right to fiddle when Rome burns' - Evans outlines Lambert 'disagreements'
- 6 Anger over loss of habitats after pond drained and trees felled
- 7 Plea to help owners of tiny puppy Storm with £8k vet's bills
- 8 'Hard work starts now' as East Anglian Freeport gets green light
- 9 Mike Bacon: 'Cook's arrival feels like a game changer'
- 10 Ipswich case rate rises, other Suffolk districts among lowest in England
Don't Miss
Comments powered by Disqus