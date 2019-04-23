Sunny

Five-day forecast

Visitors flock to Kentwell Hall for Tudor Easter event

23 April, 2019 - 09:16
Hundreds of people attended Kentwell Hall's recreation event over the Easter weekend Picture: MIKE HILL

Hundreds of people attended Kentwell Hall's recreation event over the Easter weekend Picture: MIKE HILL

Archant

Hundreds of people flocked to Kentwell Hall in Long Melford over the Easter weekend for the stately home’s first Tudor recreation of the year.

Visitors flocked to Kentwell Hall for the first Tudor event of the year Picture: GAVIN MILLSVisitors flocked to Kentwell Hall for the first Tudor event of the year Picture: GAVIN MILLS

Visitors took a step back in time to 1539, with more than 70 costumed Tudors going about their daily lives on the estate.

The busiest area was the Tudor bakehouse, where freshly-baked traditional holy manchets (hot cross buns) could be purchased for a small donation, with all proceeds going to Macmillan Cancer Support.

The new outdoor children's games area and obstacle course also proved popular with both adults and kids, while Judith Phillips, owner of Kentwell, delighted visitors with “on the farm” sessions, including grooming the miniature Shetland ponies and afternoon feeding round.

Alix Massey, from Kentwell Hall, said: “This event is as popular as ever and is wonderful to still find so much interest from the general public in how their ancestors lived.

More than 70 costumed Tudors took part in the recreation Picture: PAUL SILLENCEMore than 70 costumed Tudors took part in the recreation Picture: PAUL SILLENCE

“If you missed this event it's only two weeks until our Tudor May Day celebrations that has music, dancing, plays and processions.”

