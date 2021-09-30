News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Warning issued as unexploded bombs keep washing up on beaches

person

Timothy Bradford

Published: 5:43 PM September 30, 2021   
Bomb disposal engineers attending a previous incident on Felixstowe beach to deal with an unexploded

Bomb disposal engineers attending a previous incident on Felixstowe beach to deal with an unexploded war-time device - Credit: citizenside.com

A warning has been issued about unexploded devices washing up on the Suffolk coast.

Coastal Partnership East has told the public to stay away from anything that could potentially be an explosive device, and to report any suspect objects on 999 to the coastguard. 

Councillor Peter Byatt, a former coastguard and ward member for Kirkley and Pakefield, said: "The coastguard and police would much prefer to be contacted for a false positive than miss something."

This comes after he was informed about a grenade found on the beach at Pakefield.

Big bang: A series of explosions will take place off the Suffolk coast this month as bombs found on

In the past unexploded devices have been detonated off the coast - Credit: Archant

Cllr Byatt suspects that the device might have originated from the old Pakefield rifle range, as it appears to have been eroded out of the cliff. 

You may also want to watch:

He added there were a few potential sources of the unexploded munitions showing up on the beach, including "AA guns near Pontins, a coastal battery, rogue naval mines and buried wartime munitions."




Most Read

  1. 1 Suffolk 007 lookalike fears work will dry up as Daniel Craig retires
  2. 2 Filming for new Netflix production continues in Suffolk village
  3. 3 Suffolk-based former Marine found dead after 10-month disappearance
  1. 4 Unruly Pig named Best Pub for Food at the Great British Pub Awards 2021
  2. 5 Pub chain to open two new pubs in East Anglia
  3. 6 Pedestrian in hospital after collision with vehicle outside Tesco store
  4. 7 East of England Co-op gives key workers priority hour at petrol stations
  5. 8 Man who had sex with schoolgirl 'stole her childhood'
  6. 9 Four men banned from Suffolk farmland after hare coursing conviction
  7. 10 Missing heavily pregnant teenager found
Lowestoft News
Suffolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Film crews have been spotted in Lavenham

Suffolk Live

Film crews shooting new Netflix film in Suffolk village

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Macauley Bonne celebrates after scoring.

Ipswich Town vs Doncaster Rovers | Live

Matchday Recap: It rains goals at Portman Road as Town hit six

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
The prisons are set to be built around RAF Wethersfield near Braintree, Essex

Essex Live

Two mega prisons for 3,500 inmates set to be built near RAF base

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
One lane of the westbound A14 across the Orwell Bridge is closed due to flooding. Stock image Pictur

Suffolk Live | Updated

Delays on Orwell Bridge near Ipswich

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon