Warning issued as unexploded bombs keep washing up on beaches
- Credit: citizenside.com
A warning has been issued about unexploded devices washing up on the Suffolk coast.
Coastal Partnership East has told the public to stay away from anything that could potentially be an explosive device, and to report any suspect objects on 999 to the coastguard.
Councillor Peter Byatt, a former coastguard and ward member for Kirkley and Pakefield, said: "The coastguard and police would much prefer to be contacted for a false positive than miss something."
This comes after he was informed about a grenade found on the beach at Pakefield.
Cllr Byatt suspects that the device might have originated from the old Pakefield rifle range, as it appears to have been eroded out of the cliff.
You may also want to watch:
He added there were a few potential sources of the unexploded munitions showing up on the beach, including "AA guns near Pontins, a coastal battery, rogue naval mines and buried wartime munitions."
Most Read
- 1 Suffolk 007 lookalike fears work will dry up as Daniel Craig retires
- 2 Filming for new Netflix production continues in Suffolk village
- 3 Suffolk-based former Marine found dead after 10-month disappearance
- 4 Unruly Pig named Best Pub for Food at the Great British Pub Awards 2021
- 5 Pub chain to open two new pubs in East Anglia
- 6 Pedestrian in hospital after collision with vehicle outside Tesco store
- 7 East of England Co-op gives key workers priority hour at petrol stations
- 8 Man who had sex with schoolgirl 'stole her childhood'
- 9 Four men banned from Suffolk farmland after hare coursing conviction
- 10 Missing heavily pregnant teenager found