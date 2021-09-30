Published: 5:43 PM September 30, 2021

Bomb disposal engineers attending a previous incident on Felixstowe beach to deal with an unexploded war-time device - Credit: citizenside.com

A warning has been issued about unexploded devices washing up on the Suffolk coast.

Coastal Partnership East has told the public to stay away from anything that could potentially be an explosive device, and to report any suspect objects on 999 to the coastguard.

Councillor Peter Byatt, a former coastguard and ward member for Kirkley and Pakefield, said: "The coastguard and police would much prefer to be contacted for a false positive than miss something."

This comes after he was informed about a grenade found on the beach at Pakefield.

In the past unexploded devices have been detonated off the coast - Credit: Archant

Cllr Byatt suspects that the device might have originated from the old Pakefield rifle range, as it appears to have been eroded out of the cliff.

He added there were a few potential sources of the unexploded munitions showing up on the beach, including "AA guns near Pontins, a coastal battery, rogue naval mines and buried wartime munitions."











