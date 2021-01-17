News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
Warning to motorists after flood alerts issued

Matthew Earth

Published: 7:47 AM January 17, 2021   
a river has burst it's banks in Great Bealings Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Flood alerts have been issued throughout Suffolk and Essex - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Flood alerts have been issued across Suffolk and north Essex because of high tides caused by recent rain and snow.

The government has issued alerts for the Deben, Lark, Gipping, Stour and Colne and warned of potential minor flooding on low-level roads.

The alerts come after days of snow and rain throughout Suffolk and Essex.

Forecasters are expecting Sunday to be a mostly dry day, with highs of 6C in the afternoon and a small chance of rain.

