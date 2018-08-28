Sunny

Can you give this cuddly Staffordshire Bull Terrier a new home?

PUBLISHED: 19:30 18 November 2018

Bailey was brought into the RSPCA by their inspectors Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Bailey was brought into the RSPCA by their inspectors Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Bailey hasn’t had the best start to life and hopes someone can give him the loving home he deserves. Watch our video of him playing with his favourite toy.

Bailey, who is six years old, was brought into the RSPCA by a cruelty inspector.

The Staffordshire Bull Terrier was living in the same home as 21-month-old Ginge who we ran an article about recently.

Read more: Cruelty case survivor Ginge is looking for a new home

Bailey is described as ‘super sweet’ by the RSPCA and loves human company.

Bailey loves a cuddle Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNBailey loves a cuddle Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Joy Wilding, animal care assistant, said: “He is a really affectionate happy boy and he just loves cuddles, that’s my favourite thing about him.

“He loves trying to sit on your lap as often as he can and he is great at playing with the rope toy which he has the most fun with.”

The adorable pooch is ideally suited to a family where someone is home most of the time because he feels anxious when he is left alone.

Zoe Barrett, animal centre manager, added: “Bailey likes being outside in our field and going on walks with our staff and volunteers.

Joy Wilding is working with Bailey at the RSPCA Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNJoy Wilding is working with Bailey at the RSPCA Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

“He is currently undergoing treatment for a skin condition and is responding well to the medication. If required, the centre could offer financial support to the new owners to continue with his treatment.”

Do you think you have room in your heart and home for this lovely boy?

For more information on this fury friend and details on how to adopt him contact the RSPCA on 0300 999 7321 or send an email here.

Road closed after driver suffers serious injuries in collision with digger

19:51 Andrew Hirst
The crash happened near to the Walnut Tree Pub in Worlington Picture: GOOGLE

A driver has been taken to hospital with ‘potentially life changing injuries’ after their 4x4 crashed into a stationary vehicle, reported to have been a digger.

Woman receiving specialist help after reporting being raped in a field

17:44 Andrew Hirst
The rape is reported to have happened in a field off Legerton Drive in Clacton Picture: GOOGLE

A woman is reported to have been raped in a north Essex field.

Woman sexually assaulted in early morning alleyway attack

17:03 Andrew Hirst
The assault is reported to have happened in St Botolph's Church Walk Picture: GOOGLE

A young woman is receiving specialist support after alleging she was sexually assaulted in an Essex alleyway in the early hours of this morning.

Updated Body found in search for missing teenager

14:38 Daniel Bennett
Matthew Strasbaugh's body was found at RAF Lakenheath. Picture: Suffolk Constabulary

Police have discovered the body of a missing teenager in Lakenheath.

Video Watch - 50ft Christmas tree arrives at Ipswich Cornhill

18:42 Amy Gibbons
The tree will be decorated before the Christmas lights switch-on later this week Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

Crowds watched in awe as a 50ft Christmas tree was lifted into place on the newly renovated Ipswich Cornhill, just in time for the festival period.

Cornflake bites which could contain Salmonella are on the recalled product list

13:51 Megan Aldous
Stock picture of Iceland. Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Walkers crisps, frozen mash, children’s shoes, and wine from John Lewis are a few of the many items which are being recalled. Check the list and make sure you don’t have these products in your home.

