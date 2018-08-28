Video

Can you give this cuddly Staffordshire Bull Terrier a new home?

Bailey was brought into the RSPCA by their inspectors Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Bailey hasn’t had the best start to life and hopes someone can give him the loving home he deserves. Watch our video of him playing with his favourite toy.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Bailey, who is six years old, was brought into the RSPCA by a cruelty inspector.

The Staffordshire Bull Terrier was living in the same home as 21-month-old Ginge who we ran an article about recently.

Read more: Cruelty case survivor Ginge is looking for a new home

Bailey is described as ‘super sweet’ by the RSPCA and loves human company.

Bailey loves a cuddle Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Bailey loves a cuddle Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Joy Wilding, animal care assistant, said: “He is a really affectionate happy boy and he just loves cuddles, that’s my favourite thing about him.

“He loves trying to sit on your lap as often as he can and he is great at playing with the rope toy which he has the most fun with.”

The adorable pooch is ideally suited to a family where someone is home most of the time because he feels anxious when he is left alone.

Zoe Barrett, animal centre manager, added: “Bailey likes being outside in our field and going on walks with our staff and volunteers.

Joy Wilding is working with Bailey at the RSPCA Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Joy Wilding is working with Bailey at the RSPCA Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

“He is currently undergoing treatment for a skin condition and is responding well to the medication. If required, the centre could offer financial support to the new owners to continue with his treatment.”

Do you think you have room in your heart and home for this lovely boy?

For more information on this fury friend and details on how to adopt him contact the RSPCA on 0300 999 7321 or send an email here.