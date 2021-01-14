Published: 4:57 PM January 14, 2021

Tom Murray has been tweeting about the water leak in Bury St Edmunds town centre that has been going on for three weeks. It was repaired overnight - Credit: Tom Murray

Water has been spilling onto a town centre road for weeks, but the leak has finally been fixed.

Anglian Water confirmed its team had repaired the pipe on the Woolhall Street/St Andrew's Street South junction in Bury St Edmunds overnight.

The road has been reinstated and the spokesman added no structural issues had been found so there are no concerns about subsidence.

People described water coming up through the road - Credit: Tom Murray

The leak is understood to have been first reported on December 23 last year.

Mark Cordell, chief executive of the town's Business Improvement District (BID) group, said it had been causing less disruption than it ordinarily would have as the town centre is quiet because of the coronavirus lockdown.

He added: "It's just frustrating when it's that long [to fix it]."

The leak was on the junction of Woolhall Street and St Andrew's Street South in Bury St Edmunds but has now been repaired - Credit: Tom Murray

The Anglian Water spokesman said: "All the traffic management should be off site now so the road should be back to normal working order."