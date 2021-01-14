News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
Town centre water leak repaired after three weeks

Mariam Ghaemi

Published: 4:57 PM January 14, 2021   
Tom Murray has been tweeting about the water leak in Bury St Edmunds town centre that has been going on for three weeks. It was repaired overnight



Water has been spilling onto a town centre road for weeks, but the leak has finally been fixed.

Anglian Water confirmed its team had repaired the pipe on the Woolhall Street/St Andrew's Street South junction in Bury St Edmunds overnight.

The road has been reinstated and the spokesman added no structural issues had been found so there are no concerns about subsidence.





The leak is understood to have been first reported on December 23 last year.

Mark Cordell, chief executive of the town's Business Improvement District (BID) group, said it had been causing less disruption than it ordinarily would have as the town centre is quiet because of the coronavirus lockdown.

He added: "It's just frustrating when it's that long [to fix it]."



The leak was on the junction of Woolhall Street and St Andrew's Street South in Bury St Edmunds but has now been repaired

The Anglian Water spokesman said: "All the traffic management should be off site now so the road should be back to normal working order."

Bury St Edmunds News
West Suffolk News

