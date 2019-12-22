Stunning drone photos reveal extent of flooding at Sudbury water meadows

Bill Hiskett has captured the extent of the flooding at Sudbury water meadows using his drone Picture: BILL HISKETT

These aerial photographs taken using a drone show just how waterlogged the Sudbury water meadows are following recent rainfall.

Bill Hiskett used a Mavic Air drone to capture these images Picture: BILL HISKETT Bill Hiskett used a Mavic Air drone to capture these images Picture: BILL HISKETT

Bill Hiskett, from Sudbury, captured these shots yesterday in the west Suffolk market town using a fairly small drone, a Mavic Air.

The ancient water meadows, home to grazing cattle in the summer months, are said to be the "jewel" in the town's crown, immortalised by the works of famous artists Thomas Gainsborough and John Constable.

This land by its very nature does get waterlogged, but Mr Hiskett, from Sudbury, said he hadn't seen this level of flooding for a couple of years.

He said: "The meadows are designed to work as a flood plain. They are doing their job at the moment.

"The only impact is lots of dog walkers use it and they are not able to go over it at the moment.

"There is still a lot of green showing through the water so it's not that deep. It's quite a sight."

These iconic meadows are maintained by the Sudbury Common Lands Charity.

They are dissected by the meandering River Stour and provide a stunning backdrop to the town.