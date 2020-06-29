Man arrested after nail bat and knife seized
PUBLISHED: 13:05 29 June 2020 | UPDATED: 13:05 29 June 2020
Archant
A 41-year-old man has been arrested in Halstead after police seized a number of modified weapons, including a nail bat and a makeshift blade.
The Operational Support Group for Operation Sceptre stopped a vehicle in Parsonage Street, Halstead at around 8pm as part of patrols on Sunday, June 28.
They seized three weapons from the vehicle, including a blade which was taped to a long handle, a nail bat studded with several metal screws and a switch blade.
A man from Westcliff was taken into custody on suspicion of possession of offensive weapon, possession of a knife, driving with excess drugs and possession with intent to supply to drugs.
