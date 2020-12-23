'Severe flooding' and crash forces emergency A143 closure

Published: 11:26 PM December 23, 2020

The A143 Compiegne Way in Bury St Edmunds has been closed due to flooding and a crash - Credit: Archant

"Severe flooding" has forced road workers to close the stretch of the A143 near Bury St Edmunds which leads to the A14.

Suffolk Highways teams put the closure in place in Compiegne Way at about 9.40pm on Wednesday after several hours of torrential rain led to flooding on the road and caused a road traffic crash.

The closure is between the A134 roundabout and the Hollow Road roundabout, with workers asking motorists to "please use another route".

An emergency closure has been installed along A143 Compiegne Way, #BuryStEdmunds between the A134 roundabout and Hollow Road roundabout, due to severe flooding & RTC.

Please use an alternative route. #Suffolk — Suffolk Highways (@Suff_highways) December 23, 2020

Heavy rain throughout the county has caused several patches of deep standing water across the county's roads.

There is currently a red alert flooding warning in place for The Chediston Watercourse in Halesworth, with amber flood alerts for the River Colne, from Great Yeldham to Colchester, the Rattlesden River and the River Gipping through Stowmarket and Needham Market, and the Rivers Deben and Lark.