News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Weather

'Severe flooding' and crash forces emergency A143 closure

Author Picture Icon

Andrew Papworth

Published: 11:26 PM December 23, 2020   
The crash happened in Compiegne Way, Bury St Edmunds (file image) Picture: PHIL MORLEY

The A143 Compiegne Way in Bury St Edmunds has been closed due to flooding and a crash - Credit: Archant

"Severe flooding" has forced road workers to close the stretch of the A143 near Bury St Edmunds which leads to the A14.

Suffolk Highways teams put the closure in place in Compiegne Way at about 9.40pm on Wednesday after several hours of torrential rain led to flooding on the road and caused a road traffic crash.

The closure is between the A134 roundabout and the Hollow Road roundabout, with workers asking motorists to "please use another route".

Heavy rain throughout the county has caused several patches of deep standing water across the county's roads.

There is currently a red alert flooding warning in place for The Chediston Watercourse in Halesworth, with amber flood alerts for the River Colne, from Great Yeldham to Colchester, the Rattlesden River and the River Gipping through Stowmarket and Needham Market, and the Rivers Deben and Lark.

You may also want to watch:

Bury St Edmunds News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Suffolk Live

'Incredibly serious' Covid situation in Suffolk, say council

Holly Hume

Author Picture Icon

Coronavirus

Could Suffolk go into Tier 3 or 4 on Boxing Day?

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon

Suffolk and all of Essex to be in Tier 4 from Boxing Day

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon

Coronavirus

Coronavirus infection rates double in some parts of Suffolk

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus