Blooming daffodils in Bury signal arrival of spring

Hundreds of beautiful daffodils are blooming at a popular Bury St Edmunds park - heralding the arrival of spring.

Visitors to Nowton Park have been treated to a glorious scene, with the sunshine yellow daffodils bursting into flower over recent weeks.

A dog bounds through the daffodils in Nowton Park. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The first day of astronomical spring in 2022 is less than a week away on Sunday, March 20, although by the meteorological calendar, the season began on the first day of March.

People in Suffolk can certainly look forward to a pleasant week of weather, with sunny spells and temperatures of 10-12C (50-55F).

Stephanie and Ellie enjoying the spring sunshine in Nowton Park. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The Met Office said there may be a chance of isolated showers and drizzle over the rest of this week, but most of the county is looking at spells of sunshine and mild temperatures.

People enjoying the daffodils at Nowton Park - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Looking ahead in the long-range forecast towards the end of the month, the Met Office said the weather should continue in the same vein, with mostly dry, and possibly breezy, conditions.

A dog enjoys the daffodils at Nowton Park - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown



