Draconid Meteor Shower to be visible over Suffolk this October

Published: 3:43 PM October 4, 2021 Updated: 3:45 PM October 4, 2021

A meteor shower is due to illuminate the skies over Suffolk this weekend.

The annual Draconid meteor shower will be active between Thursday, October 7 and Monday, October 11, with the best visibility on Friday and Saturday evening.

Their radiant — the point at which the meteors appear to emanate from in the sky — is in the constellation Draco, which is found near Ursa Minor.

According to experts the best place to view the meteor shower is somewhere with dark skies, an unobstructed horizon and very little light pollution, with no direct sources of light entering your eyes.

The best places to see the shower in Suffolk can be found on the coast and away from larger towns — Covehithe, Dunwich, Walberswick and Shingle Street all come highly recommended.

The shower is associated with Comet 21/P Giacobini-Zimmer. The waxing crescent moon is expected to set before nightfall so it is not thought to hinder the showers' visibility.