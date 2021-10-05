Flooding 'likely' after heavy rain overnight in Suffolk

Published: 9:40 AM October 5, 2021

Flooding is likely in parts of Suffolk after heavy rain overnight - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A flood alert has been issued for parts of Suffolk after heavy rain overnight — with river levels likely to remain high throughout the day.

The Environment Agency has issued the alert for the upper Stour and surrounding tributaries.

Areas most at risk are low lying roads and riverside areas in west Suffolk around Haverhill, Clare and Sudbury, including Kedington, Sturmer, Steeple Bumpstead, Cavendish, Bridge Street and Long Melford.

The alert means flooding is "likely" throughout the rest of Tuesday and warned people to take care on riverside paths.

The heavy rain saw flooding underneath a bridge in Wherstead Road in Ipswich — causing gridlock for motorists in rush hour.

High wind speeds also saw a temporary speed limit on the Orwell Bridge in Ipswich for several hours in the morning.



