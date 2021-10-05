News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Flooding 'likely' after heavy rain overnight in Suffolk

Matthew Earth

Published: 9:40 AM October 5, 2021   
Patchy light rain is predicted this week but nothing as heavy as the downpours we saw last week Pic

Flooding is likely in parts of Suffolk after heavy rain overnight - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A flood alert has been issued for parts of Suffolk after heavy rain overnight — with river levels likely to remain high throughout the day.

The Environment Agency has issued the alert for the upper Stour and surrounding tributaries.

Areas most at risk are low lying roads and riverside areas in west Suffolk around Haverhill, Clare and Sudbury, including Kedington, Sturmer, Steeple Bumpstead, Cavendish, Bridge Street and Long Melford.

The alert means flooding is "likely" throughout the rest of Tuesday and warned people to take care on riverside paths.

The heavy rain saw flooding underneath a bridge in Wherstead Road in Ipswich — causing gridlock for motorists in rush hour.

High wind speeds also saw a temporary speed limit on the Orwell Bridge in Ipswich for several hours in the morning.


Suffolk Live
Flooding
West Suffolk News

