Flood alerts issued for Suffolk ahead of Storm Barra's arrival

Flood alerts have been issued as flooding is expected along the Suffolk coast and estuaries today. File picture of flooding at the Strand under the Orwell Bridge. - Credit: Su Anderson

Flood alerts have been issued for the Suffolk coast and estuaries, with flooding expected along some footpaths and roads.

Alerts have been issued for the Deben estuary, and the Suffolk and Essex coast from Felixstowe to Clacton including the Orwell and Stour estuaries.

The alert states that flooding is likely between 11.30am and 3.30pm today — peaking at 1.30pm.

The flood gates at Felixstowe seafront will be closed due to the flooding.

The alert for the tidal Deben estuary says: "Tide levels will be high around the boatyard in Felixstowe Ferry hamlet at the end of Ferry Road, and along riverside areas in Woodbridge and Waldringfield, as well as in surrounding marshland."

While for the Suffolk and Essex coast flooding is expected at the waterfront at Pin Mill, and The Strand at Wherstead under the Orwell Bridge.

It comes as a yellow weather warning has been put in place for Suffolk, with Storm Barra is set to batter the county later today.

The warning, issued by the Met Office, covers the whole of the county and will be in place from 9am to midnight on Tuesday, December 7.

Strong winds are expected to cause problems for the region, with the Met Office warning that temporary power cuts and transport disruption in some places are possible.

The warning is in place for most of the UK.