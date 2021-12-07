Flood alerts issued for Suffolk ahead of Storm Barra's arrival
- Credit: Su Anderson
Flood alerts have been issued for the Suffolk coast and estuaries, with flooding expected along some footpaths and roads.
Alerts have been issued for the Deben estuary, and the Suffolk and Essex coast from Felixstowe to Clacton including the Orwell and Stour estuaries.
The alert states that flooding is likely between 11.30am and 3.30pm today — peaking at 1.30pm.
The flood gates at Felixstowe seafront will be closed due to the flooding.
The alert for the tidal Deben estuary says: "Tide levels will be high around the boatyard in Felixstowe Ferry hamlet at the end of Ferry Road, and along riverside areas in Woodbridge and Waldringfield, as well as in surrounding marshland."
While for the Suffolk and Essex coast flooding is expected at the waterfront at Pin Mill, and The Strand at Wherstead under the Orwell Bridge.
It comes as a yellow weather warning has been put in place for Suffolk, with Storm Barra is set to batter the county later today.
Most Read
- 1 Major west Suffolk road reopens after lorry and car crash
- 2 McGreal named interim boss as Cook's coaches all depart
- 3 The early betting favourites to be the next Town boss
- 4 Will it be another lockdown Christmas?
- 5 Trio jailed as travellers' site shooting described as 'like a movie scene'
- 6 Member of staff assaulted in armed robbery at west Suffolk Post Office
- 7 'It was unanimous... this season's not dead' - Ashton on why Town sacked Cook
- 8 Ashton on whether a new boss is lined up, the type of manager he's searching for, possible reunions and Town's timeframe for an appointment
- 9 Morsy on 'shock' of Cook sacking and McGreal's message
- 10 The best fossil hunting spots across East Anglia
The warning, issued by the Met Office, covers the whole of the county and will be in place from 9am to midnight on Tuesday, December 7.
Strong winds are expected to cause problems for the region, with the Met Office warning that temporary power cuts and transport disruption in some places are possible.
The warning is in place for most of the UK.