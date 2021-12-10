News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Warning of flooding in Suffolk after heavy rain overnight

Matthew Earth

Published: 8:37 AM December 10, 2021
Flooding is possible in Suffolk and Essex after a warning was issued by the Envrionment Agency

Flooding is possible in Suffolk and Essex after a warning was issued by the Environment Agency - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A flood warning has been issued in Suffolk and Essex after a downpour of rain overnight.

The Environment Agency has issued a flood warning for the Bumpstead Brook, which straddles the border between the two counties near Haverhill, meaning flooding is expected.

There are also a number of lesser flood alerts in place for the Gipping and Rattlesden rivers near Stowmarket, the Deben and Lark near Woodbridge and Blyth and Walpole near Halesworth.

The flood alerts suggest rivers could overflow on to low-lying land.

The Met Office has said no further rain is expected in Suffolk on Friday morning.

