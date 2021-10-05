Gallery
9 pictures show flooding across Suffolk
- Credit: Archant
Flooding has caused problems on the roads across Suffolk after a night of heavy rain for the county.
Police warned drivers to take extra care on the roads, and a major route into Ipswich was gridlocked during the morning rush hour due to flooding.
Here are nine pictures from around Suffolk showing the extent of the flooding.
Bungay
Reports on Facebook indicate Hillside Road in Bungay has flooded between the Co-op and the vets.
Needham Lakes
Flooding occurred near Needham Lakes. The roads around the area were also affected.
Most Read
- 1 Bus driver dies after crash in village near Newmarket
- 2 Two arrested after man stabbed in Bury St Edmunds
- 3 Man arrested after armed police search Glemsford property
- 4 Former Town striker Armstrong recovering in hospital after emergency surgery
- 5 Two arrests after police raid suspected illegal puppy farms
- 6 Pig farmer set to quit and blames Brexit for butcher shortage
- 7 Solar farm size of 100 football pitches gets go-ahead in Suffolk
- 8 Road closures and timings as the Women's Tour returns to Suffolk
- 9 Popular Bury St Edmunds park to get £70k upgrade to car parking
- 10 Horse rider contacted by Government as HGV crisis deepens
Sudbury
Roads were also flooded in Sudbury, with Nursery Road being particularly badly hit.
Wherstead Road
Floodwater also hit Ipswich, with the rail bridge over Wherstead Road being particularly badly affected — traffic was queueing as far as to the A14 slip road at Junction 56.