9 pictures show flooding across Suffolk

Published: 1:23 PM October 5, 2021

Wherstead Road was flooded at the rail bridge, causing delays of at least 20 minutes - Credit: Archant

Flooding has caused problems on the roads across Suffolk after a night of heavy rain for the county.

Police warned drivers to take extra care on the roads, and a major route into Ipswich was gridlocked during the morning rush hour due to flooding.

Here are nine pictures from around Suffolk showing the extent of the flooding.

Bungay

Hillside Road, between the vets and the Coop in Bungay was flooded. - Credit: Belinda Meadows

Reports on Facebook indicate Hillside Road in Bungay has flooded between the Co-op and the vets.

The road was passable for cars - Credit: Belinda Meadows

Needham Lakes

Needham Lakes playgroud has been flooded - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Flooding occurred near Needham Lakes. The roads around the area were also affected.

A car pushing through a puddle in Needham Market - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Needham Markets' roads were affected by the heavy rain - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Particular trouble was reported near Needham Lakes - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Sudbury

Nursery road in Sudbury was flooded - Credit: Andy Aitken

Roads were also flooded in Sudbury, with Nursery Road being particularly badly hit.

Vehicles were forced to ford their way through relatively deep water - Credit: Andy Aitken

Wherstead Road

Floodwater also hit Ipswich, with the rail bridge over Wherstead Road being particularly badly affected — traffic was queueing as far as to the A14 slip road at Junction 56.