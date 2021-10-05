News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
9 pictures show flooding across Suffolk

Timothy Bradford

Published: 1:23 PM October 5, 2021   
Wherstead Road railbridge

Wherstead Road was flooded at the rail bridge, causing delays of at least 20 minutes - Credit: Archant

Flooding has caused problems on the roads across Suffolk after a night of heavy rain for the county.

Police warned drivers to take extra care on the roads, and a major route into Ipswich was gridlocked during the morning rush hour due to flooding.

Here are nine pictures from around Suffolk showing the extent of the flooding. 

Bungay

Flooding in Bungay 

Hillside Road, between the vets and the Coop in Bungay was flooded.  - Credit: Belinda Meadows

Reports on Facebook indicate Hillside Road in Bungay has flooded between the Co-op and the vets. 

flooded road between vets and coop

The road was passable for cars - Credit: Belinda Meadows

Needham Lakes

Needham lakes playground after heavy rain

Needham Lakes playgroud has been flooded - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Flooding occurred near Needham Lakes. The roads around the area were also affected. 

A car turning a bend in a puddle

A car pushing through a puddle in Needham Market - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Needham railbridge in the floods

Needham Markets' roads were affected by the heavy rain - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Under a rail bridge at Needham Lakes

Particular trouble was reported near Needham Lakes - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Sudbury

A flooded cull-de-sac at Nursery Road, Sudbury

Nursery road in Sudbury was flooded - Credit: Andy Aitken

Roads were also flooded in Sudbury, with Nursery Road being particularly badly hit. 

Vehicles fording a puddle in sudbury

Vehicles were forced to ford their way through relatively deep water - Credit: Andy Aitken

Wherstead Road

Floodwater also hit Ipswich, with the rail bridge over Wherstead Road being particularly badly affected — traffic was queueing as far as to the A14 slip road at Junction 56.

