Some areas record twice monthly rainfall in a day - and more heavy rain to come

Published: 9:55 AM July 26, 2021

Parts of Suffolk recorded over twice the average rainfall for July in just one day on Sunday.

Emergency services were called out to parts of Mid and West Suffolk in particular following localised flooding in parts of Suffolk.

Official measurements had the amount of rain at between 10 and 22mm across Suffolk and north Essex.

However, amateur weather watchers managed to record up to 100mm in some very localised parts of the county.

The average rainfall for July is between 40 - 45mm.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue said it had over 20 call outs to incidents in Haverhill alone because of the flooding.

Only 4x4s could get through the flood water at Brettenham - Credit: Robert Lindsay





Local Green Party councillor Robert Lindsay and his family were caught up in the floods at Brettenham on their way home from holiday.

He said: "We'd driven all the way from Cornwall with no problems, and then found this five miles from our home.

"The rain just came down in sheets. The fields were turned into rivers. 4x4 cars could get through but I knew mine couldn't so we just had to wait there.

Flood water in Brettenham on Sunday - Credit: Robert Lindsay

"Luckily a couple offered to take us home and we were very thankful to them, I was able to get the car this morning and I'm just clearing it out. It was very localised. Here at Blideston the ground was a bit damp but there was nothing like this - it was just confined to a small area around Lavenham."

Rain was said to have come down in sheets in Brettenham on Sunday - Credit: Robert Lindsay

Meanwhile, areas like Haverhill are continuing to clear up after Sunday's rain with some businesses concerned about potential damage.

Electrical store Hughes post on Facebook that it would opening late due to concerns regarding removing water.

"Due to the level of water that has passed through our store, there will be a delay in opening the Haverhill store tomorrow," read the post.

"We have a huge task of removing water from the store and ensuring that it's safe for customers to enter."

Adam Dury from forecasters Weatherquest said that there would be around 1mm of very light rain this morning.

He added that there could be further heavy showers to come later this week on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday but that these would move faster east across the county.