Published: 10:54 AM July 17, 2021

Go west for the highest temperatures in Suffolk this weekend - and if you prefer to be slightly cooler head for the coast where the onshore breeze will keep things more comfortable.

That's the advice from East Anglian experts Weatherquest as the region enjoys a weekend of glorious summer weather.

Temperatures could peak at 30C on Sunday before falling back slightly at the start of the week - before rising again from Wednesday.

Forecaster Chris Bell from Weatherquest said that sea breezes meant the warmest weather in the area would be to the west of Suffolk.

"Here they will be 27 or 28 today, possibly 29. And they could be a degree or two higher tomorrow (Sunday) because there won't be so much of a sea breeze. I wouldn't be surprised to see somewhere hitting 30.

"That will be in the west - around the Bury St Edmunds area or somewhere else on that side of the county."

Santon Downham which is in Thetford Forest often features in the list of weather extremes in the county. Mr Bell said: "The highest temperature could well be there - it's very sandy soil there which tends to give off heat and can raise temperatures a degree or two, but to be honest it is difficult to notice a small change like that."

Santon Downham could well be the warmest place in Suffolk this weekend. - Credit: Lucy Taylor

There will be a change at the start of next week - but Mr Bell said this should not be too dramatic: "We've got a very weak cold front moving through Sunday night into Monday which will bring the temperatures down from the high 20s to 30 to the low 20s - but it should still be very pleasant. There's a remote chance of a light shower on Monday afternoon, but it is very remote.

"And by Wednesday and for the rest of the week temperatures should be back in the mid-20s and it should be very nice weather."

There are suggestions that the weather could be more changeable next weekend - but Mr Bell said for the next few days it should be bright and sunny: "And the UV levels will be very high during the middle of the day so people should protect themselves."