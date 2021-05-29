Will bright start to bank holiday weekend weather persist?

Published: 12:06 PM May 29, 2021

Dry and warm weather is expected to continue into Monday - Credit: Archant

Suffolk looks set to enjoy dry and bright weather this bank holiday as temperatures are predicted to reach up to 22C.

The best sunshine could arrive on Sunday afternoon but forecasters are predicting clear, bright skies for much of the extended weekend.

Coastal areas are likely to stay slightly cooler, with some cloudy and misty spells, according to the Met Office.

The dry and warm weather is expected to continue into Monday, but conditions could become breezier as the week progresses, with showers possible on Wednesday.

The promise of prolonged sunny spells marks an improvement in the weather for the time of year, following cloudy and unsettled periods, when temperatures struggled to exceed 14C due to an area of unusually deep low pressure.