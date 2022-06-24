News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Why has my car been covered in dust?

Johnny Amos

Published: 4:28 PM June 24, 2022
Saharan dust, which turns the skies orange and pink, has swept across East Anglia once again. 

Weather experts have explained why cars have been left covered in dust after heavy rain at the weekend.

Cars across the area have been covered in dust, which has left some people looking to get their vehicles cleaned.

It is thought the dust which can be seen on vehicles and outside furniture is Saharan dust, which is a mixture of sand and dust from the Saharan desert in north Africa. 

The dust swept across the country earlier this year, leaving cars in need of a clean.

A forecaster from the East Anglian-based Weatherquest said: "The Saharan Dust gets whipped up into the atmosphere and can be spread over quite a large portion of the world. 

"The dust gets kicked up into the sky and is the winds in the upper part of the atmosphere are blowing north, the dust can be carried as far as the UK."

The dust particles then mix with rain clouds before falling to the ground as murky rain.

Weather experts are not expecting anymore dust ust to fall over the next week.

