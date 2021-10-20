News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Weather

Red flooding alert issued for Suffolk coastal town

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 9:00 PM October 20, 2021   
The beach near Southwold Pier

A flood warning has been issued for Southwold - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Residents of Southwold are being told to expect flooding as a flood warning has been issued for the area. 

The warning issued states that some minor flooding is expected to coastal roads and footpaths between 8.30am and 12.30pm tomorrow, Thursday, October 21. 

A statement on the government's website reads: "Areas most at risk are around Southwold Harbour, Ferry road, the bottom of Queens Road and Constitution Hill, North Road, the bottom of Pier Avenue and Mights Road in Southwold."

The warning states that some tides could be 2.16 metres above normal. 

People are being advised to take extra care when on coastal roads and footpaths. 

A flood alert has also been put in place for the Suffolk coast this evening — with flooding possible in Ipswich, Felixstowe and Clacton . 

You may also want to watch:

Flooding
Southwold News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

David Grimwood at the hotplate at The Froize in Chillesford

The Suffolk pub serving a gourmet Sunday lunch three days a week

Charlotte Smith-Jarvis

person
Gerry the scotsman with Chateau Le LeLande owner Stephanie Jarvis who appears on Escape to the Chateau DIY

TV

Framlingham taxi driver lives double life as Chateau Diaries star

Timothy Bradford

person
A man died under suspicious circumstances at Hodgkinson Road Lorry Park in felixstowe, suffolk early this morning

Four men arrested after man dies at Felixstowe lorry park

Timothy Bradford

person
Shari McKay is moving her family out of their council house in Lowestoft which she claims is infeste

Investigations | Special Report

Family forced to live in tent after maggots and rats found in home

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon