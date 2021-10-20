Red flooding alert issued for Suffolk coastal town

Published: 9:00 PM October 20, 2021

A flood warning has been issued for Southwold - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Residents of Southwold are being told to expect flooding as a flood warning has been issued for the area.

The warning issued states that some minor flooding is expected to coastal roads and footpaths between 8.30am and 12.30pm tomorrow, Thursday, October 21.

A statement on the government's website reads: "Areas most at risk are around Southwold Harbour, Ferry road, the bottom of Queens Road and Constitution Hill, North Road, the bottom of Pier Avenue and Mights Road in Southwold."

The warning states that some tides could be 2.16 metres above normal.

People are being advised to take extra care when on coastal roads and footpaths.

A flood alert has also been put in place for the Suffolk coast this evening — with flooding possible in Ipswich, Felixstowe and Clacton .