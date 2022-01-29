Flooding expected in Southwold tonight, the Met Office says

A Met Office flood warning has been put in place for Southwold tonight. Pictured: the harbour at Southwold flooded at the end of October. - Credit: Teresa Holman/Adnams

People in Southwold have been told to expect flooding tonight as a result of Storm Malik.

The Met Office has issued a flood warning — its most serious type of warning — for the areas around Southwold Harbour, Ferry road, the bottom of Queens Road and Constitution Hill, North Road, the bottom of Pier Avenue and Mights Road in Southwold, as well as Bridge Road and Hillside Road in Reydon.

Coastal roads and footpaths in those areas are likely to flood at the next two tides — between 5.45pm and 9.45pm on Saturday, January 29, and again between 4.15am and 8.15am on Sunday, January 30.

People have been told to "take care on coastal roads and footpaths, and don't put yourself in unnecessary danger".

A lesser flood alert is in place between Lowestoft and Bawdsey.

Met Office forecasters say that the tides are expected to be higher than usual due to Storm Malik which is currently battering the north of the country.

Winds of over 100mph have been reported in parts of Scotland, with widespread disruption to travel and power supplies.

Weather warnings are in place across all of Scotland, northern England and parts of Northern Ireland for most of Saturday due to the high winds and rain.

Police Scotland confirmed that a 60-year-old woman was fatally wounded by an uprooted tree in Aberdeen.