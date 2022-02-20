2,500 Suffolk homes still without power as Storm Eunice clear-up continues

Thousands of homes were without power on Sunday morning as Suffolk recovers from Storm Eunice - Credit: Suffolk Highways

About 2,500 homes in Suffolk were still without power this morning as the recovery and clear-up from Storm Eunice continues.

UK Power Networks said engineers were working "around the clock" after Friday's storm brought down electricity cables across the county.

The firm's online power cut tracker suggests there are outages still being reported across Suffolk.

An update posted on its website at 6am on Sunday said power had been restored to about 95% of the 679,700 properties affected across the East and South East of England.

About 3,600 homes in Essex were still without power in the update, while 600 properties in Norfolk were affected.

The highest number of properties to suffer outages in Suffolk on Friday was nearly 14,000, UK Power Networks said on Friday.

A fresh yellow wind weather warning for Suffolk has been issued by the Met Office and is in place between 12pm on Sunday and 3pm on Monday.

A statement posted on UK Power Networks' website said: "Our teams are working hard around the clock, aiming to restore power to the majority of homes and businesses without power by the end of today (Sunday).



"Within 24 hours of Storm Eunice clearing the South East and East of England on Friday, our engineers had restored electricity to 95% of the 679,700 properties affected.

"We appreciate that some customers have been without power for longer than we would usually expect, due to the extensive damage caused to overhead power lines by 80mph winds.

"We are working tirelessly to restore power supplies as quickly as is safely possible."