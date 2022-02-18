News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Weather

71mph gusts recorded in Suffolk – but true speed could have been higher

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 5:22 PM February 18, 2022
A woman battles gusts from Storm Eunice on Felixstowe seafront

A woman battles gusts from Storm Eunice on Felixstowe seafront - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The highest wind speed officially recorded at the peak of Storm Eunice in Suffolk was 71mph – but forecasters believe the true figure could have been higher.

Weatherquest, which operates stations throughout East Anglia, said the fastest gusts were recorded at a station at Wattisham at about 3.15pm on Friday.

However, unofficial recordings of 80mph in Aldeburgh and 77mph at Southwold have also been reported.

Fred Best, meteorologist at Weatherquest, said it was "entirely plausible" that winds closer to 80mph would have been recorded if the stations were not so spread out.

A tree fell down in Storm Eunice in Gainsborough Street, Sudbury

A tree fell down in Storm Eunice in Gainsborough Street, Sudbury - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

He said: "It has been windy all day. A lot of the stations were seeing maximums of 70mph.

"The weather stations are fairly sparse, so there could have been higher speeds between them. It's quite possible that some isolated places in Suffolk could have hit 80mph. It's entirely plausible. 

"This has been a widely strong wind event. We're still waiting for the exact stats, but it's up there.

Most Read

  1. 1 What times the strongest winds from Storm Eunice will hit Suffolk today
  2. 2 Four Suffolk schools announce closure due to Storm Eunice
  3. 3 'Major incident' declared in Suffolk as Storm Eunice batters county
  1. 4 Burton sign former £13.5m striker ahead of Ipswich visit
  2. 5 First look: This Italian restaurant is opening soon in Suffolk
  3. 6 Storm Eunice wind speeds in Suffolk 'could match Great Storm of 1987'
  4. 7 Police urge caution in Storm Eunice after van crashes into telegraph pole
  5. 8 Storm Eunice leaves hundreds of homes in west Suffolk without power
  6. 9 Storm Eunice: More than 100 school closures already announced in Suffolk
  7. 10 Huge fallen tree blocks A131 near Sudbury town centre

"Storm Dennis was probably the last time we had winds this strong, but this storm was more widespread."

Storm Eunice
Suffolk Live News
Suffolk Weather
Suffolk

Don't Miss

Storm Dudley causing havoc in Suffolk

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Storm Dudley batters Suffolk overnight as dozens of trees fall

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
EADT PIC GALLERY/ WEATHER Storm clouds gather: Moody winter's day at Southwold pier as strong Sou

Suffolk Live News

'Danger to life' wind warning issued in Suffolk ahead of Storm Eunice

Timothy Bradford

Author Picture Icon
Toyah Wilcox, who fronted the band Toyah was spotted in the Strawberry Teapot in Sudbury

Suffolk Live News

Singer Toyah Willcox visits Sudbury tearoom

Timothy Bradford

Author Picture Icon
Waves crash at the sea in Southwold amid high winds

Suffolk Weather

Weather warning in place for three days as Suffolk braces for two storms

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon