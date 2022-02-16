News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
'Danger to life' wind warning issued in Suffolk ahead of Storm Eunice

Timothy Bradford

Published: 12:35 PM February 16, 2022
Updated: 12:38 PM February 16, 2022
Strong winds with gusts of up to 80mph will batter Suffolk on Friday - Credit: Andy Abbott

Friday's weather warning for wind in Suffolk has been upgraded from yellow to amber, the Met Office has confirmed.

This means Storm Eunice is likely to cause "significant disruption" due to extremely strong winds. 

The Met Office warned there is a chance the high winds, which could reach speeds in excess of 70mph, will cause flying debris and falling branches that could result in a danger to life. 

Damage to homes and buildings is likely, with the possibility of roofs being blown off and trees being uprooted.

Power lines may be brought down while other services, including mobile phone coverage, could be affected. 

Roads, bridges, and railway lines are likely to close, with delays and cancellations to buses, trains, ferries and flights expected. 

Zoe Johnson, a meteorologist at East Anglian forecaster Weatherquest, previously warned that gusts could potentially reach 80mph.

Suffolk County Council revealed a multi-agency meeting between the authority and key partners - including UK Power Networks and Suffolk Highways - took place on Tuesday ahead of the strong winds.

The warning for Storm Dudley, which is due to hit the northern half of Suffolk between 5pm today and 6am tomorrow, remains yellow. 

Suffolk Live News
Suffolk Weather
Suffolk

