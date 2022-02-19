Huge tree that collapsed on home in Sudbury cleared
- Credit: Charlotte Bond
The tree that fell on a home near Sudbury town centre due to winds from Storm Eunice has been cleared.
Gainsborough Street was blocked on Friday afternoon after the huge tree collapsed onto a building on the opposite side of the road.
The damage left bricks scattered over Gainsborough Street and destroyed the wall that was surrounding the tree's base.
A pavement running alongside the home that was struck has been temporarily closed off.
People working in Gainsborough Street said they heard a "racket" outside as the tree was blown over in the winds.
Contractors worked overnight and used a crane to cut away at the branches, with the tree being cleared from the road by Saturday afternoon.
Suffolk Highways revealed it had received almost 150 reports of fallen trees and obstructions across the county's road network as Storm Eunice battered the region.