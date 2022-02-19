News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Huge tree that collapsed on home in Sudbury cleared

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 4:20 PM February 19, 2022
Gainsborough Street in Sudbury has been cleared after a tree fell in Storm Eunice

Gainsborough Street in Sudbury has been cleared after a tree fell in Storm Eunice - Credit: Charlotte Bond

The tree that fell on a home near Sudbury town centre due to winds from Storm Eunice has been cleared.

Gainsborough Street was blocked on Friday afternoon after the huge tree collapsed onto a building on the opposite side of the road.

A footpath has been sealed off after the home was damaged

A footpath has been sealed off after the home was damaged - Credit: Charlotte Bond

The damage left bricks scattered over Gainsborough Street and destroyed the wall that was surrounding the tree's base.

A pavement running alongside the home that was struck has been temporarily closed off.

The wall that surrounded the tree's base has been destroyed

The wall that surrounded the tree's base has been destroyed - Credit: Charlotte Bond

People working in Gainsborough Street said they heard a "racket" outside as the tree was blown over in the winds.

Contractors worked overnight and used a crane to cut away at the branches, with the tree being cleared from the road by Saturday afternoon.

The tree pictured resting on the home in Gainsborough Street, Sudbury

The tree pictured resting on the home in Gainsborough Street, Sudbury - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Suffolk Highways revealed it had received almost 150 reports of fallen trees and obstructions across the county's road network as Storm Eunice battered the region.

Storm Eunice
Suffolk Live News
Suffolk Weather
Sudbury News

