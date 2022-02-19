Huge tree that collapsed on home in Sudbury cleared

Gainsborough Street in Sudbury has been cleared after a tree fell in Storm Eunice - Credit: Charlotte Bond

The tree that fell on a home near Sudbury town centre due to winds from Storm Eunice has been cleared.

Gainsborough Street was blocked on Friday afternoon after the huge tree collapsed onto a building on the opposite side of the road.

A footpath has been sealed off after the home was damaged - Credit: Charlotte Bond

The damage left bricks scattered over Gainsborough Street and destroyed the wall that was surrounding the tree's base.

A pavement running alongside the home that was struck has been temporarily closed off.

The wall that surrounded the tree's base has been destroyed - Credit: Charlotte Bond

People working in Gainsborough Street said they heard a "racket" outside as the tree was blown over in the winds.

Contractors worked overnight and used a crane to cut away at the branches, with the tree being cleared from the road by Saturday afternoon.

The tree pictured resting on the home in Gainsborough Street, Sudbury - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Suffolk Highways revealed it had received almost 150 reports of fallen trees and obstructions across the county's road network as Storm Eunice battered the region.