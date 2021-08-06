News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
'Scattering of showers' expected across Suffolk this weekend

Matthew Earth

Published: 3:38 PM August 6, 2021   
There is a high chance of rain this weekend in Suffolk and Essex 

There is a high chance of rain this weekend in Suffolk and Essex

Weather forecasters predict a wet and windy weekend in Suffolk and Essex - but the rain is set to make way for sunshine next week.

Saturday is set for a dry and cloudy start, with the rain expected to start to fall from around noon.

There will be similar conditions on Sunday, but Monday will bring a small chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

The poor conditions are set to end by Tuesday, as temperatures reach highs of 24C in the middle of next week.

Chris Bell, of East Anglian-based forecaster Weatherquest, said: "Tomorrow through much of the morning it will be mostly dry. We will see a scattering of showers from lunchtime.

"Sunday will be a similar story - in the afternoon there is another risk of rain.

"It'll be a bit drier next week. I suspected that by Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday there will be drier conditions."


