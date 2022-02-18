News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Weather

Emergency services called to collapsed barn near Debenham

Angus Williams

Published: 12:31 PM February 18, 2022
Updated: 12:59 PM February 18, 2022
Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service has been called to a collapsed barn in Stonham Aspal, near Debenham 

Emergency services have been called to a collapsed barn in Stonham Aspal, near Debenham - Credit: GOOGLE MAPS

Emergency services have been called to a collapsed barn in mid Suffolk, as Storm Eunice batters the county.

Fire crews were called to reports a barn had collapsed near Debenham Road in Stonham Aspal just after 11.30am.

A spokesman for the fire service said the building had collapsed part way through being dismantled.

He added it was not yet clear if the incident was related to the storm.

Ambulance crews have also been called to scene.

More to follow. 

Mid Suffolk News

