News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Weather

Warnings remain in place after heavy rain causes widespread flooding

Author Picture Icon

Will Jefford

Published: 7:31 AM December 24, 2020    Updated: 9:38 AM December 24, 2020
The B1062 near Homersfield is closed due to the flooding. 

The B1062 near Homersfield is closed due to the flooding. - Credit: Halesworth Police

Warnings remain in place for much of Suffolk after torrential rain caused widespread flooding across the county overnight. 

A spell of heavy rain caused disruption yesterday, December 23, with roads being closed and businesses being shut. 

An underpass in Stowmarket is completely flooded after the River Gipping burst its banks. 

An underpass in Stowmarket is completely flooded after the River Gipping burst its banks. - Credit: Andy Last

Images and videos show roads under inches of water and warnings remain in place for further disruption throughout the morning. 

From Needham Market to Halesworth, Sudbury and Diss, flood water is still causing issues across Suffolk, with the police and fire service working to relieve the county's roads. 

The A1066 in Diss underwater

The A1066 in Diss was closed after the road was severely flooded. - Credit: Sarah-Jayne Lewis

Flood warnings, which are introduced in locations with the second highest risk of flooding, have been put in place near to rivers across the county. 

You may also want to watch:

They remain in place in the Stour Boar from Haverhill to Sturmer, the River Lark at Bury St Edmunds and Sicklesmere, the Rattlesden River from Rattlesden to Combs Ford, the River Waveney from Diss to Bungay and The Chediston watercourse at Halesworth.

A flooded road in Beyton, Suffolk

A road has been completely submerged in water in Beyton, Suffolk. - Credit: Sarah Nunn

A number of the flood warnings are set to be reviewed at 11am today. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Explained - what you can and can't do in Tier 4
  2. 2 Warnings remain in place after heavy rain causes widespread flooding
  3. 3 How long will Suffolk stay in Tier 4?
  1. 4 Ipswich's Ancient House needs a new use - not just a new retail tenant
  2. 5 Wetherspoons defends 'unbelievable' coronavirus posters
  3. 6 Drone images show dramatic scale of flooding at Suffolk river
  4. 7 'Severe flooding' and crash forces emergency A143 closure
  5. 8 Two Suffolk towns named among the most festive in UK
  6. 9 'Queue of cars down the road' for festive display with 7,680 lights
  7. 10 Busy Suffolk road closed as fire service called to crash

The fire service are currently at a number of flood-related incidents in Suffolk. 

Three pumps are at Bury Road in Wattisfield, a further two at Chickering Road in Hoxne and another crew are at Combs Lane in Great Finborough

The fire service also attended a number of incidents overnight to help deal with the flash floods. 

Flooding on the A140 at Long Stratton. Picture: Netherton Steakhouse

Heavy rain brought flooding to much of Suffolk last night. Roads were submerged both in Suffolk and across the border in Long Stratton. - Credit: Netherton Steakhouse

Their first call came at 9.30pm where three crews were called to flooding in Syleham. 

The service responded to a further six incidents throughout the night in Stradbroke, Braiseworth, Weybread, Hepworth, Mellis and Wetherden.

The junction between Coddenham Road and Lion Lane is flooded under the railway bridge in Needham Market.

The junction between Coddenham Road and Lion Lane is flooded under the railway bridge in Needham Market. - Credit: Bob Reason

There was also flash flooding over the border in Norfolk with Long Stratton being one of the worst hit areas.

The majority of the worst flooding was seen inland, near to to the border with Norfolk, however localised disruption has been seen across the county.

Needham Lakes has burst its banks, flooding Coddenham Road in Needham Market. 

Needham Lakes has burst its banks, flooding Coddenham Road in Needham Market. - Credit: Bob Reason


Flooding
Suffolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Suffolk Live

'Incredibly serious' Covid situation in Suffolk, say council

Holly Hume

Author Picture Icon

Coronavirus

Could Suffolk go into Tier 3 or 4 on Boxing Day?

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon

Suffolk and all of Essex to be in Tier 4 from Boxing Day

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon

Coronavirus

Coronavirus infection rates double in some parts of Suffolk

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus