Warnings remain in place after heavy rain causes widespread flooding

Published: 7:31 AM December 24, 2020 Updated: 9:38 AM December 24, 2020

The B1062 near Homersfield is closed due to the flooding. - Credit: Halesworth Police

Warnings remain in place for much of Suffolk after torrential rain caused widespread flooding across the county overnight.

A spell of heavy rain caused disruption yesterday, December 23, with roads being closed and businesses being shut.

An underpass in Stowmarket is completely flooded after the River Gipping burst its banks. - Credit: Andy Last

Images and videos show roads under inches of water and warnings remain in place for further disruption throughout the morning.

From Needham Market to Halesworth, Sudbury and Diss, flood water is still causing issues across Suffolk, with the police and fire service working to relieve the county's roads.

The A1066 in Diss was closed after the road was severely flooded. - Credit: Sarah-Jayne Lewis

Flood warnings, which are introduced in locations with the second highest risk of flooding, have been put in place near to rivers across the county.

They remain in place in the Stour Boar from Haverhill to Sturmer, the River Lark at Bury St Edmunds and Sicklesmere, the Rattlesden River from Rattlesden to Combs Ford, the River Waveney from Diss to Bungay and The Chediston watercourse at Halesworth.

A road has been completely submerged in water in Beyton, Suffolk. - Credit: Sarah Nunn

A number of the flood warnings are set to be reviewed at 11am today.

The fire service are currently at a number of flood-related incidents in Suffolk.

Three pumps are at Bury Road in Wattisfield, a further two at Chickering Road in Hoxne and another crew are at Combs Lane in Great Finborough

The fire service also attended a number of incidents overnight to help deal with the flash floods.

Heavy rain brought flooding to much of Suffolk last night. Roads were submerged both in Suffolk and across the border in Long Stratton. - Credit: Netherton Steakhouse

Their first call came at 9.30pm where three crews were called to flooding in Syleham.

The service responded to a further six incidents throughout the night in Stradbroke, Braiseworth, Weybread, Hepworth, Mellis and Wetherden.

The junction between Coddenham Road and Lion Lane is flooded under the railway bridge in Needham Market. - Credit: Bob Reason

There was also flash flooding over the border in Norfolk with Long Stratton being one of the worst hit areas.

The majority of the worst flooding was seen inland, near to to the border with Norfolk, however localised disruption has been seen across the county.

Needham Lakes has burst its banks, flooding Coddenham Road in Needham Market. - Credit: Bob Reason



