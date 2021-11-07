Suffolk coast issued morning flood warning and alerts
Suffolk has been issued one flood warning and one flood alert for this morning.
The warning applies on Sunday, November 7, from 5am to 12pm.
Most affected will be coastal roads and footpaths.
Southwold has been issued a flood warning rather than alert and is expected to flood from 8am to 12pm.
The areas most at risk are Southwold Harbour, Ferry road, the bottom of Queens Road and Constitution Hill, North Road, the bottom of Pier Avenue and Mights Road in Southwold and Bridge Road and Hillside Road in Reydon
The rest of the coast has a flood alert.
The coast will have high water levels from Lowestoft to Bawdsey.
There will also be high water levels in Lake Lothing in Lowestoft.
Beach access points will be impacted across the coast.
Incident response staff are checking flood defences and monitoring the situation.
They urge the public to avoid contact with floodwater and not put themselves in unnecessary danger.
Care should also be taken on coastal paths and roads.
The alert is likely to be renewed for the evening tide.