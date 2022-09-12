News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Flood warnings issued for parts of Suffolk

Johnny Amos

Published: 5:46 PM September 12, 2022
A flood alert has been issued for parts of the Suffolk and Essex coast

A flood warning has been issued for parts of the Suffolk coast as tides are expected to be higher than usual. 

The Environmental Agency has issued the alert for low lying roads and riverside areas around Southwold and Lowestoft. 

According to the alert coastal roads and footpaths are likely to be affected by flooding between 9.45am and 11.45am tomorrow (September 13). 

The alert reads: "Tides are expected to be higher than usual due to the forecast weather conditions during spring tides.

"We expect high tide levels at the harbourside in Southwold and Lowestoft."

High water levels are also expected at Beccles Quay between 9.30am and 2.30pm tomorrow. 

A flood warning has also been issued for parts of the Essex coast including Clacton and West Mersea.

People are being urged to take extra care when using coastal roads and footpaths. 

