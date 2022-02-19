Fresh weather warning issued in Suffolk as more strong winds forecast

Storm Eunice battered Suffolk throughout Friday – and more strong winds are on the way - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Suffolk is braced for more strong winds after the Met Office issued a fresh weather warning for the next two days.

The yellow warning – suggesting disruption is expected – is in place for the whole of the county from 12pm on Sunday to 3pm on Monday.

Yellow warning of wind affecting East of England https://t.co/YCYqjIUpAY pic.twitter.com/Ds5UQdJ3NU — Met Office warnings - E England (@metofficeEEng) February 19, 2022

During this time, delays to travel is likely and damage to properties is possible.

The Met Office's warning comes after an amber wind warning was in place for most of Friday due to Storm Eunice.

The most severe warning – red – was in place in the southern half of Suffolk between 10am and 3pm yesterday.

Storm Eunice brought wind speeds in excess of 70mph and led to widespread disruption on the roads and damage to homes across the county.