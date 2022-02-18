'Major incident' declared in Suffolk as Storm Eunice batters county

A "major incident" has been declared by the Suffolk Resilience Forum due to Storm Eunice - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Community leaders have declared a "major incident" in Suffolk as the county prepares for winds that could reach 90mph in Storm Eunice.

The Suffolk Resilience Forum met with key partners, such as emergency services, utility companies and health bodies, before making the decision.

The move means Suffolk County Council will be teaming up with those partners on a more formal basis, with chiefs meeting every two hours.

A red weather warning for wind has been declared for the southern half of Suffolk, warning of "significant disruption and dangerous conditions" that present a danger to life.

Jon Lacey, chair of the Resilience Forum’s Strategic Coordination Group, said: "We are facing a significant risk of disruption and danger to life with the force of Storm Eunice.

The progress of the storm

"It is therefore right that we respond in a fully coordinated way with all blue light and multi-agency partners.

"I ask everyone to avoid any unnecessary travel and keep up to date on the latest advice being given by public bodies."