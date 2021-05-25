Published: 11:11 AM May 25, 2021 Updated: 11:21 AM May 25, 2021

It's set to be a sunny bank holiday weekend in Suffolk: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Denise Bradley

After weeks of rain, grey skies and chilly temperatures, sun is finally on its way to Suffolk for the bank holiday.

Forecasters say that the weekend will finally see the return of decent sunshine and temperatures topping 20C.

The mercury is set to rise at the week goes on - while temperatures for Tuesday and Wednesday will struggle to reach 13-15C, by Saturday conditions will have improved to around 20C.

While there is still a small chance of very isolated showers on Saturday and Sunday, the vast majority will see decent spells of warm sunshine for the first time in weeks.

Monday will see the good weather continue, with more sun and temperatures at around 20-21C.