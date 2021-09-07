News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Weather

Last gasp of summer as Suffolk's 'mini-heatwave' set to continue

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 6:16 PM September 7, 2021   
Iris and Alfred. Abbey Gardens Bury PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

Iris and Alfred enjoying the warm weather at Abbey Gardens, in Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Charlotte Bond

A "mini-heatwave" in Suffolk is set to continue this week - giving the county a last gasp of summer following a dreary August.

Last month was one of the dullest Augusts for weather ever, putting a dampener on people's summer plans - at a time when many chose to stay at home because of coronavirus travel rules.

But the temperatures reached about 28C today, with weather this week hotter than many European sun spots such as Athens.

In Abbey Gardens, Bury St Edmunds, people were pictured enjoying ice creams.

Christine and Barry.Abbey Gardens Bury PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

Christine and Barry eating an ice cream in Abbey Gardens - Credit: Charlotte Bond

And cool snacks might be on the menu again tomorrow, with more warm weather forecast.

You may also want to watch:

Adam Dury, from the East Anglian-based Weatherquest, said: "The area around Bury St Edmunds reached highs of around 28.3C today.

Sarah and baby Freya. Abbey Gardens Bury PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

Sarah and baby Freya enjoying the warm weather in Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Charlotte Bond

"Similar temperatures will be seen tomorrow but it may be a bit cooler in in the region by about half a degree, reaching about 26C - with slightly more breeze than today. 

"There will be long spells of sunshine for the region tomorrow, with more or less the same temperatures as today.

Abbey Gardens Bury PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

The weather is set to remain warm in Suffolk for the rest of the week - Credit: Charlotte Bond

"For the rest of the week, it is cooling down a little bit - but still highs of 25C on Thursday.

"There will be some thicker clouds with the chance of thunderstorms first thing on Thursday, but once they clear it will leave a fairly dry afternoon. 

"The weekend should be dry as well, with highs of around 22C."

