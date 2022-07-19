Suffolk records hottest ever day

Suffolk has recorded its hottest ever day beating the previous record that was set just 24 hours ago.

According to the East Anglian-based weather forecaster Weatherquest, Santon Downham in the west of the region recorded a provisional temperature of 38.4C at 2pm today (July 19) - beating yesterdays temperature of 38.1C.

Before yesterday the previous record of 37.3C stood from August 10, 2003.

Cooling off in the sea on the hottest day of the year so far - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The hottest place in the UK today was Coningsby in South Lincolnshire which peaked at a sweltering 40.3C.

The Met Office said at least 29 observation sites across England have provisionally broken the previous all-time record, from Bramham, in West Yorkshire, to Charlwood, in Surrey.

The record heat came after the UK endured its warmest night on record, with temperatures remaining in the mid-20s in some places.

Fire crews in Suffolk were called out more than 60 times - bringing the total to around 100 in just two days.

An East of England Ambulance Service spokesman said the service had seen above-average call numbers since Monday afternoon and it expected to still be seeing an impact from heat-related illness into the weekend.

Health services across Suffolk and north Essex have been able to weather the exceptionally high temperatures despite concerns about increased pressure on emergency departments.

A spokesperson for East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Ipswich and Colchester hospitals, said there had been ‘less than five’ admissions at the hospitals’ emergency departments involving patients with dehydration and heat exhaustion.

The area has seen very high temperatures recorded on Monday and Tuesday with thermometers in many places reaching nearly 40C.

The spokesperson said: “We have seen a slight increase in people attending for heat related illnesses but we are managing well.”

Santon Downham was once again the hottest place in Suffolk today - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Health and care leaders in the area have also thanked local people for supporting services by helping with preparations so that when people were well enough to be discharged, homes were ready and arrangements in place.

Adam Dury from East Anglian-based forecasters Weatherquest said that the temperatures are expected to drop over the coming days.

People flocked to the coast to soak up the sun on the hottest day of the year so far - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

He said: "Tonight is going to be a pretty sticky night with temperatures similar to last night and will probably not go much below 21C.

"Tomorrow we may see highs of 29C or maybe 30C so not as hot but still fairly hot.

"It will cool down more on Thursday and we will have highs a lot closer to the average around 24C and 25C across the region."