Roads 'likely' to flood as thunderstorms hit Suffolk

Roads are likely to flood due to the heavy rain - Credit: Su Anderson

Drivers have been warned that roads are "likely" to flood as thunderstorms hit Suffolk.

An amber weather warning for thunderstorms has been put in place for the county with spells of heavy rain expected.

The warning covers areas like Ipswich, Felixstowe, Clare, Lavenham, Hadleigh and most of Essex.

In a Tweet, Suffolk Highways said: "Be aware – there will likely be areas of flooding on roads across Suffolk, please take care when travelling and do not attempt to drive through floodwater.

"If you spot serious flooding on our roads, please report it by calling 0345 606 6171. Thank you."

A yellow weather warning remains in place for the rest of East Anglia.

Although the rain may be a welcome sight for many after the recent heat, the Met Office warned it could cause problems.

A Met Office warning said: "Flooding of homes and businesses is likely and could happen quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.

"Fast flowing or deep floodwater is likely, causing danger to life.

"Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, delays and some cancellations to train and bus services are likely.

"Spray and sudden flooding probably leading to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

"Some communities likely to become cut off if roads flood.

"Power cuts likely to occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost."