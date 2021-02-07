While many wondered where the snow was when they woke this morning, it wasn't long until the county was transformed into a winter wonderland.
The east of the county was seemingly worst affected - and there was even the rare sight of snow on the beach.
We've bought together some of the best pictures taken by our photographers and readers from the day.
A new snow friend was built in Woodbridge
- Credit: Andrew Nowosad
Snowball fight fun in Ashbocking
- Credit: Sam Few
A sign is rewritten in snow in Martlesham Heath
- Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND
It's been a magical day for the county's kids
- Credit: Alexandra Andu-Kosztyu
A good covering of snow was found in Trimley St Mary
- Credit: Stacy Fhp
Snowy tracks across Suffolk
- Credit: Shelley Madder
Martlesham Heath control tower in the snow
- Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND
Stunning images of Ipswich in the snow
- Credit: Carl Harlott
Even furry friends enjoyed the snow
- Credit: Sam Few
Snow on the beach at Felixstowe
- Credit: RICHARD CORNWELL
Snow in Sudbury was not for everyone
- Credit: Hettie Bawn
Snow-covered seafront gardens at Felixstowe
- Credit: RICHARD CORNWELL
St Peter and St Paul Church, Old Felixstowe
- Credit: Archant
Snow angels were being made in Gislingham
- Credit: Emily Eardley
New snow friends were made across the county
- Credit: Zoey Palmer
Redlingfield became a winter wonderland
- Credit: Rachael Suley
A snowy scene in Hollesley
- Credit: Sharon Kaznica
A wander through Freston in the snow
- Credit: Clare Sherman Potts
Sledging in Ashbocking
- Credit: Sam Few
The Drummer Boy statue outside Woodbridge's Shire Hall takes a fair battering from the snow
- Credit: Michael Turner
