Published: 6:16 PM February 7, 2021

A woodland is transformed under snowy showers - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

While many wondered where the snow was when they woke this morning, it wasn't long until the county was transformed into a winter wonderland.

The east of the county was seemingly worst affected - and there was even the rare sight of snow on the beach.

We've bought together some of the best pictures taken by our photographers and readers from the day.

A new snow friend was built in Woodbridge - Credit: Andrew Nowosad

Snowball fight fun in Ashbocking - Credit: Sam Few

A sign is rewritten in snow in Martlesham Heath - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

It's been a magical day for the county's kids - Credit: Alexandra Andu-Kosztyu





A good covering of snow was found in Trimley St Mary - Credit: Stacy Fhp

Snowy tracks across Suffolk - Credit: Shelley Madder

Martlesham Heath control tower in the snow - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Stunning images of Ipswich in the snow - Credit: Carl Harlott

Even furry friends enjoyed the snow - Credit: Sam Few

Snow on the beach at Felixstowe - Credit: RICHARD CORNWELL

Snow in Sudbury was not for everyone - Credit: Hettie Bawn

Snow-covered seafront gardens at Felixstowe - Credit: RICHARD CORNWELL

St Peter and St Paul Church, Old Felixstowe - Credit: Archant

Snow angels were being made in Gislingham - Credit: Emily Eardley

New snow friends were made across the county - Credit: Zoey Palmer

Redlingfield became a winter wonderland - Credit: Rachael Suley

A snowy scene in Hollesley - Credit: Sharon Kaznica

A wander through Freston in the snow - Credit: Clare Sherman Potts

Sledging in Ashbocking - Credit: Sam Few

The Drummer Boy statue outside Woodbridge's Shire Hall takes a fair battering from the snow - Credit: Michael Turner



