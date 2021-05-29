News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Will Suffolk be sunny for the rest of this bank holiday weekend?

Angus Williams

Published: 7:53 PM May 29, 2021   
The beach at Southwold is often busy on sunny days Picture: PAUL NICHOLS/CITIZENSIDE.COM

Temperatures reached 19 degrees in Suffolk today after a cold and damp spring - Credit: citizenside.com

Suffolk has basked in full sun so far this bank holiday weekend after a cold, wet spring.

The Met Office observation centre in Wattisham recorded a temperature of 19 degrees between between 1pm and 5pm.

But, according to East Anglia-based forecaster Weatherquest, "misty low cloud" will cover much of the county overnight.

Full sun is expected to return for much of tomorrow.

Temperatures are forecast to reach around 18 degrees, which is good news for the planned Bury St Edmunds Whitsun Fayre.

Organiser Mark Cordell, chief executive of Our Bury St Edmunds, said: "There's going to be lots going on in the town centre, it'll be a lovely day so come on in and enjoy yourselves."

The Fayre is open from 10am-4pm Sunday and Monday. Entry is free.


Suffolk

