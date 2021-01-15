Pictures: Deluge of rain leads to floods - with snow on the way
Published: 2:39 PM January 15, 2021
Floods are continuing to hamper several communities across Suffolk after a deluge of rain - with warnings in place that snow could soon be on its way.
There are flood alerts — indicating flooding is possible and people should be prepared — for 11 parts of the region:
- Little Ouse River and River Thet in Suffolk and Norfolk
- River Granta in Essex and Cambridgeshire
- River Lark in Suffolk
- River Wissey in Norfolk
- The Rattlesden River and River Gipping, through and including Stowmarket and Needham Market
- The River Colne from Great Yeldham to Colchester
- The Rivers Deben and Lark
- The Rivers Pant, Blackwater and Brain
- The River Stour from Sudbury to Stratford St Mary and Dedham
- The River Waveney from Diss and the River Dove to Ellingham, including Bungay
- The upper River Chelmer
However, more serious flood warnings for the area have now been removed.
Needham Lake has risen after the heavy rainfall and grassy areas next to the lake have been completely swamped.
Jamie Yates filmed the River Gipping in Great Blakenham overflowing, while in Claydon fields by Chapel Lane are completely underwater from the same river.
Send us your pictures and videos of the floods by emailing newsroom@archant.co.uk
