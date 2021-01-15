Pictures: Deluge of rain leads to floods - with snow on the way

Published: 2:39 PM January 15, 2021

Floods are continuing to hamper several communities across Suffolk after a deluge of rain - with warnings in place that snow could soon be on its way.

There are flood alerts — indicating flooding is possible and people should be prepared — for 11 parts of the region:

Little Ouse River and River Thet in Suffolk and Norfolk

River Granta in Essex and Cambridgeshire

River Lark in Suffolk

River Wissey in Norfolk

The Rattlesden River and River Gipping, through and including Stowmarket and Needham Market

The River Colne from Great Yeldham to Colchester

The Rivers Deben and Lark

The Rivers Pant, Blackwater and Brain

The River Stour from Sudbury to Stratford St Mary and Dedham

The River Waveney from Diss and the River Dove to Ellingham, including Bungay

The upper River Chelmer

However, more serious flood warnings for the area have now been removed.

Needham Lake has risen after the heavy rainfall and grassy areas next to the lake have been completely swamped.

A picnic bench completely submerged in the water at Needham Lake - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Jamie Yates filmed the River Gipping in Great Blakenham overflowing, while in Claydon fields by Chapel Lane are completely underwater from the same river.

Daniel Nichols took a photo of his flooded fields this morning in Claydon - Credit: Daniel Nichols

Send us your pictures and videos of the floods by emailing newsroom@archant.co.uk