Dry weather set to return after rainy spell

Johnny Griffith

Published: 10:13 AM August 23, 2021   
It is set to be a sunny weekend Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Dry weather is set to make a return, with some sunny spells expected for the region - Credit: Archant

Dry conditions are set to return to the region this week after a wet spell - and there could even be some sunny spells.


Weather forecasters are predicting dry weather for the most of Suffolk and north Essex, with warm temperatures expected throughout today.

Phil Garner, from East Anglian-based forecaster Weatherquest, said: "It will be a little cloudy first thing this morning, but any mist and fog patches will soon clear to leave a dry day - with some good sunny spells developing throughout the afternoon.

"Tuesday will be a cloudier day overall with a few light showers but there will also be some sunny spells, especially across the southern parts of the area.

"For Wednesday, many places will have a dry day with variable cloud with bright and sunny spells, but a few lights showers towards the north coast with temperatures reaching around 23C." 


