Thunderstorms expected after heatwave as warning issued in Suffolk

Thunderstorms are expected in Suffolk after the heatwave - Credit: PA WIRE

A weather warning for thunderstorms has been issued in Suffolk for tomorrow after temperatures are expected to reach close to 40C today.

The Met Office yellow warning, which is in place between 1pm and 9pm on Wednesday, covers the whole of the county.

Yellow warning of thunderstorm affecting East of England https://t.co/TyzjJqwXNk pic.twitter.com/38yLbtUGJy — Met Office - E England (@metofficeEEng) July 19, 2022

Heavy showers are likely in the afternoon as temperatures are expected to cool after several days of sweltering heat.

The weather warning comes after the expected high temperatures on Tuesday - Credit: Sonya Duncan

It comes after forecasters predict highs of 38C in parts of Suffolk on Tuesday, with the warmest temperatures expected in west Suffolk.

⚠ Heavy showers and thunderstorms may bring disruption to #Suffolk during tomorrow afternoon. https://t.co/xEUhIloc7l — Suffolk CC (@suffolkcc) July 19, 2022

Fire crews in Suffolk were called out dozens of times on Monday as temperatures soared across the county – with Santon Downham reaching 38.1C at about 4pm.