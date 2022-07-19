Thunderstorms expected after heatwave as warning issued in Suffolk
Published: 10:58 AM July 19, 2022
- Credit: PA WIRE
A weather warning for thunderstorms has been issued in Suffolk for tomorrow after temperatures are expected to reach close to 40C today.
The Met Office yellow warning, which is in place between 1pm and 9pm on Wednesday, covers the whole of the county.
Heavy showers are likely in the afternoon as temperatures are expected to cool after several days of sweltering heat.
It comes after forecasters predict highs of 38C in parts of Suffolk on Tuesday, with the warmest temperatures expected in west Suffolk.
Fire crews in Suffolk were called out dozens of times on Monday as temperatures soared across the county – with Santon Downham reaching 38.1C at about 4pm.