News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Weather

Thunderstorms expected after heatwave as warning issued in Suffolk

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 10:58 AM July 19, 2022
Lightning struck all over London as the capital's spell of beautiful weather was brought to an abrup

Thunderstorms are expected in Suffolk after the heatwave - Credit: PA WIRE

A weather warning for thunderstorms has been issued in Suffolk for tomorrow after temperatures are expected to reach close to 40C today.

The Met Office yellow warning, which is in place between 1pm and 9pm on Wednesday, covers the whole of the county.

Heavy showers are likely in the afternoon as temperatures are expected to cool after several days of sweltering heat.

Tuesday is expected to be another scorching day in Suffolk because of the heatwave

The weather warning comes after the expected high temperatures on Tuesday - Credit: Sonya Duncan

It comes after forecasters predict highs of 38C in parts of Suffolk on Tuesday, with the warmest temperatures expected in west Suffolk.

Fire crews in Suffolk were called out dozens of times on Monday as temperatures soared across the county – with Santon Downham reaching 38.1C at about 4pm.

Suffolk Weather
Suffolk Live News
Suffolk

Don't Miss

Sam Morsy fires Town into an early lead.

Football | Live

Matchday Recap: Morsy at the double in 3-0 win

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich Town are in action against Crystal Palace this morning

Football | Live

Matchday Recap: How Town's Palace friendly played out

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
A six-month-old baby has died following a serious crash in Clacton

Suffolk Live News

Six-month-old baby dies following crash

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Google maps view of the site

Housing News

Village homes plans refused over car use

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon