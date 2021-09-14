Video
Weather warning for rain extended to whole of Suffolk amid downpour
Published: 2:52 PM September 14, 2021
The Met Office has extended its yellow weather warning to cover the whole of Suffolk as rain continues to fall across the county.
A yellow weather warning was issued for parts of Suffolk on Monday in anticipation of rain on Tuesday.
However, that warning has now been extended to cover the whole of the East of England — as well as the East Midlands, London and parts of the south-east.
The Met Office said flooding on roads is possible, warning motorists and travellers on public transport to plan their journeys ahead.
The weather warning is in place until 9pm on Tuesday, with the Met Office forecast suggesting Wednesday will be dry and cloudy.