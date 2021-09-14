News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Weather warning for rain extended to whole of Suffolk amid downpour

Matthew Earth

Published: 2:52 PM September 14, 2021   
Flooding is possible on Suffolk's road as the Met Office issued a weather warning for rain

Flooding is possible on Suffolk's road as the Met Office issued a weather warning for rain - Credit: NSRAPT

The Met Office has extended its yellow weather warning to cover the whole of Suffolk as rain continues to fall across the county.

A yellow weather warning was issued for parts of Suffolk on Monday in anticipation of rain on Tuesday.

Patchy light rain is predicted this week but nothing as heavy as the downpours we saw last week Pic

Patchy light rain is predicted this week but nothing as heavy as the downpours we saw last week Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

However, that warning has now been extended to cover the whole of the East of England — as well as the East Midlands, London and parts of the south-east.

The Met Office said flooding on roads is possible, warning motorists and travellers on public transport to plan their journeys ahead.

The weather warning is in place until 9pm on Tuesday, with the Met Office forecast suggesting Wednesday will be dry and cloudy.

Suffolk Weather
Suffolk

