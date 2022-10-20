Weather warning issued for thunderstorms and heavy rain in Suffolk

A weather warning for thunderstorms has been issued for parts of Suffolk - Credit: PA

A weather warning has been issued for thunderstorms across Suffolk today.

The yellow warning was put in place by the Met Office as storms and heavy showers are expected between 10am and 1pm on Thursday.

The weather warning covers most of Suffolk and north Essex.

According to the Met Office, there is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.

Delays on the road are also possible as spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions or even some road closures.

The Met Office added that there is also a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost.

Weather experts have said that the weather is set to improve next week with highs of 19C expected.



