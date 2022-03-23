News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Needham Lake visitors enjoy another warm and sunny day

Charlotte Moore

Published: 5:18 PM March 23, 2022
Elousie, Emma and Dawson with Jasmine and Raya. Families enjoy the hot weather at Needham Lake PICT

Elousie, Emma and Dawson with Jasmine and Raya. Families enjoy the hot weather at Needham Lake PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND - Credit: Archant

Another warm and sunny day saw visitors flock to Needham Lake, as friends, families and four-legged companions banished the winter blues.

As children enjoyed the play park, sisters relished a chat on a lakeside bench and Eddie the dog enjoyed a run out.

Conditions are set to stay dry and bright over the next few days, giving people a much-needed lift as spring settles in.

The temperature hit 18C in Needham Market today, March 23, and is expected to remain above 14C for the rest of the week - meaning a bright Mother's Day is likely.

Becky Mitchell, senior operational meteorologist at the Met Office, told the PA news agency: "Most places are staying dry and sunny and it looks very similar for much of this week - we hang on to that sunshine."

But she warned high levels of pollution are expected, with the light winds meaning "pollution levels can build up over a long period of time".

Spring
Suffolk Weather
Needham Market News

