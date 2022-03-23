Needham Lake visitors enjoy another warm and sunny day

Gallery

Elousie, Emma and Dawson with Jasmine and Raya. Families enjoy the hot weather at Needham Lake PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND - Credit: Archant

Another warm and sunny day saw visitors flock to Needham Lake, as friends, families and four-legged companions banished the winter blues.

As children enjoyed the play park, sisters relished a chat on a lakeside bench and Eddie the dog enjoyed a run out.

Conditions are set to stay dry and bright over the next few days, giving people a much-needed lift as spring settles in.

The temperature hit 18C in Needham Market today, March 23, and is expected to remain above 14C for the rest of the week - meaning a bright Mother's Day is likely.

Becky Mitchell, senior operational meteorologist at the Met Office, told the PA news agency: "Most places are staying dry and sunny and it looks very similar for much of this week - we hang on to that sunshine."

But she warned high levels of pollution are expected, with the light winds meaning "pollution levels can build up over a long period of time".