Parts of Suffolk could be hotter than Morocco as UK set for warmest day
- Credit: Archant
Football fans in Suffolk and north Essex are set to bask in temperatures hotter than holiday destinations in Morocco, Mykonos and even Ibiza this weekend.
Warm sunshine and balmy conditions could see some areas, particularly in west Suffolk, experience highs of 27C on Sunday.
Sudbury and Bury St Edmunds are most likely to experience the hottest temperatures, while eastern towns such as Woodbridge and Ipswich will be slightly cooler in the mid-20s.
According to Norwich-based forecasters Weatherquest, Saturday is due to stay largely dry for the region with occasional patchy cloud.
Plenty of sunny spells are expected, especially later in the afternoon.
Experts tweeted: "Temperatures (are expected to) reach highs of 25C inland, but a little fresher near the coast as sea breezes develop."
Sunday will be hotter for most with the mercury soaring in the afternoon, just as England take on Croatia.
Most Read
- 1 Postman who abandoned 'undriveable' van wins unfair dismissal claim
- 2 The 36 best restaurants in Suffolk according to the AA guide
- 3 Jack Whitehall praises award-winning Suffolk gastropub after visit
- 4 'We are in for three, four or five players' - Town CEO Ashton on new signings and deliver 'dramatic change' for Cook
- 5 Cornell attracting Championship interest as Ipswich contract is terminated
- 6 Oxford boss hits out at 'ludicrous' League One spending while appearing to take swipe at Ipswich Town
- 7 GP surgery with more than 3,000 patients announces closure
- 8 Ashton reveals season ticket sales and hails impact of Ed Sheeran sponsorship
- 9 Town face competition from Championship club for Rotherham midfielder Crooks
- 10 A14 and A12 set for major upgrade work
It could potentially make it the warmest June 13 on record, with Met office experts predicting highs of 29C for parts of London and south-east England.
The hottest temperature recorded so far this year was 28.3C (82.94F) in Northolt, north-west London, on June 2.
Forecaster Alex Burkill told the PA news agency: “The picture this weekend looks very warm and sunny for much of the country, with highs of 25C (77F) in the south-east on Saturday.
“There will be some showers in parts of Northern Ireland and Scotland, and some cloud in the north-west though it will remain very warm in the sunshine.”
Sunday is expected to be the warmer of the two days, with the temperature possibly surpassing 30C in the south-east, which has never been seen on June 13.
Mr Burkill added: “Sunday is likely to be the hottest day of the weekend, with temperatures reaching 29C (84.2F) in London and the south-east, while the bulk of the country will be dry with lots of sunshine.
“This heat is likely to be widespread in the mid-20s which is above the average for this time of year.”
He said that while it’s “unlikely” the mercury could sneak up to 30C, it “shouldn’t be ruled out”.