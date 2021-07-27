Heavy showers possible in Suffolk today amid mixed weather forecast

Video

Published: 10:51 AM July 27, 2021 Updated: 11:22 AM July 27, 2021

It could prove to be a wet afternoon in some parts of Suffolk - Credit: Archant

Tuesday's weather could be mixed once again, as temperatures fail to live up to the highs of recent weeks.

East Anglian-based forecaster Weatherquest said showers from the south-west of the country could hit the East of England during the afternoon.

There will still be sunny spells though, with temperatures reaching 24C.

Temperatures are set to get cooler on Wednesday, with a slight breeze - but still a fair amount of sun.

Top temperatures tomorrow will be 22C or 23C.



