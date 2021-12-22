Coldest night in Suffolk since April as temperatures plummet to -5C

Cold temperatures are expected across Suffolk today before becoming slightly warmer at the end of the week - Credit: Archant

Temperatures across Suffolk dropped to -5C overnight - the lowest since April - and the cold weather is set to continue throughout the day.

Weather forecasters are expecting low temperatures for the remainder of today before becoming slightly warmer as we head towards Christmas day.

Adam Drury from the East Anglian-based weather forecasters Weatherquest said: "The cold temperatures will continue today with highs of 2C or 3C.

"Temperatures will start to warm up again tomorrow with highs of around 8C to 9C.

"There will be quite a lot of cloud cover over the next few days which may bring a little bit of rain for this evening.

"There may also be a few fog patches settling in by the end of the day tomorrow as the milder air comes in.

"On Friday it will be mainly dry and mild with some bright spells at first but cloud will thicken bringing outbursts of rain which could turn heavier in the evening.

"Highs will be between 9C to 10C."



